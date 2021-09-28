Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

