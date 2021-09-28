Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tenable by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TENB stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,038 shares of company stock worth $5,577,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

