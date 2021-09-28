Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

