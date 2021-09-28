Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $272.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

