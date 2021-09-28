Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

