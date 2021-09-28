Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

