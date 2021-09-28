Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

