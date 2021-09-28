Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,589.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

