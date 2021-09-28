Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

