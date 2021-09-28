Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

