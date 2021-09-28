Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 70.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $915,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.