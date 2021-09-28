Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Whirlpool worth $117,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $212.13 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

