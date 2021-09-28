Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 385,125 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,398,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $120,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

RXN stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

