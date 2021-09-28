Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 381,880 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,549 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 381,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Citrix Systems worth $122,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

