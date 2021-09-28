Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Alleghany worth $126,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,352,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Y opened at $629.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $510.24 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

