Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,993 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $123,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

NYSE:ELY opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.