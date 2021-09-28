Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $129.47 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $129,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,272,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.