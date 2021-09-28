Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $133,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

EWBC opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

