Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $397,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,961 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

