Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $276.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $200.15 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

