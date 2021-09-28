Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $159.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.40 and a 1-year high of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

