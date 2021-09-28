Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

