25,526 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.