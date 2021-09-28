$32.93 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $32.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.65 million to $33.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.47 million, with estimates ranging from $183.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

PACB stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

