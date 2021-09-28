HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.