Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

