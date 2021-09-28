Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 930 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.60 and its 200 day moving average is $321.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

