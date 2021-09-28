Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $468.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.10 and a 200-day moving average of $448.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.84 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

