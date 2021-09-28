National Asset Management Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $352,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

