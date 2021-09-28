C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

