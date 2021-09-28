SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.71% of SL Green Realty worth $705,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

