BlackRock Inc. Sells 156,303 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,711,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $716,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

