BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Hill-Rom worth $723,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

