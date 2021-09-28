Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $993,913. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.