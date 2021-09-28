BlackRock Inc. Has $780.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $780,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

