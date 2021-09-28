Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

