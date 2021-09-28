Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,012 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

