BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Wabash National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wabash National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

