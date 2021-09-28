MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $43,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after acquiring an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

MGP stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

