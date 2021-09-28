Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 252.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock worth $353,096,991 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

