Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,025 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Orange by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth $13,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orange by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

