Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PPD were worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PPD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after buying an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after buying an additional 2,416,941 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,287,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

