Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $318.20

Investec Group (LON:INVP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.20 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.14), with a volume of 326668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.