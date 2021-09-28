Contrasting TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TheMaven and Liberty Latin America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $128.03 million 0.93 -$89.23 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.76 billion 0.78 N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Latin America has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TheMaven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of TheMaven shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven -62.58% N/A -42.97% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TheMaven and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats TheMaven on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services. The C&W Panama segment provides mobile, pay television, fixed-line telephony, public, and semipublic telephone services. The VTR/Cabletica segment includes mobile telephony and data services and relies on the radio access network of a third-party wireless network provider to carry its mobile communications traffic. The Liberty Puerto Rico segment provides lifeline programs and fixed-line video services. The company was founded on July 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

