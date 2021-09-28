Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) versus Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Financial Analysis

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 186.25%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $124.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $830,000.00 850.77 -$88.04 million ($1.43) -6.88 Biohaven Pharmaceutical $63.63 million 136.58 -$766.80 million ($13.06) -10.17

Mersana Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -295,206.97% -58.04% -47.67% Biohaven Pharmaceutical -466.71% N/A -106.64%

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

