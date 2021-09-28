Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,599 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $664.59 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $677.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

