Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of VOXX International worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.