Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

