Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,224,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.