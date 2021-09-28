Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $32,000 Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In related news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.